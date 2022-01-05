Watch

Governor Whitmer's husband tests positive for COVID-19

Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Posted at 8:02 PM, Jan 04, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

In a statement from Press Secretary Bobby Leddy, we’re told Governor Whitmer has since taken a rapid test that came back with a negative result. Leddy says the governor will continue to isolate herself in a separate section of the house while she awaits the results of a lab test.

Governor Whitmer is not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Leddy adds.

We’re told contact tracing efforts are underway.

Leddy says Governor Whitmer and her family are all fully vaccinated with booster shots.

