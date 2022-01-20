Governor Whitmer requests 300,000 more COVID tests for schools, other vulnerable groups

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested the state health department to supply 300,000 more COVID-19 tests to schools as well as other priority groups.

The governor’s office says the request was made to ensure tests remain available to Michigan’s susceptible populations amid the surge in Omicron cases.

“Tests are critical [in] keeping Michiganders safe and controlling the spread of COVID-19,” says Governor Whitmer. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deliver hundreds of thousands of tests to Michiganders in schools, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and to our first responders and local health departments.”

We’re told demand for tests has increased these last several months and that almost 700,000 tests were distributed in the first two weeks of the new year alone. January 2022 is expected to see record distributions for COVID-19 tests from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in a single month.

“I encourage Michiganders to get their vaccine and booster shots, which remain the best way to keep yourself and your family safe,” Whitmer adds.

Visit the United States Postal Service’s website to order free COVID-19 tests.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube