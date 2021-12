GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant emerges as a dominant strain ahead of the holidays.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel.

The briefing on COVID-19 is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. You can watch it live on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.