Gov. Whitmer doubles down on not imposing statewide mask mandates

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer made two public stops in metro Detroit and defends her decision on not imposing mask mandates for kids, staff, and teachers returning to school.

“The fact of the matter is local departments of public health working very closely with schools is the best way to get a policy that reflects the parents and the students and the needs of a community.”

The governor says she’s glad Oakland and Wayne Counties have passed mask mandates for schools. Macomb County has not.

The governor was also asked about vaccines, which she calls part of the best defense to COVID, but said, “We've not had any discussion about mandating vaccines. I applaud employers who are taking that step.”

Republicans who control the legislature could pass a bill that would ban mask mandates.

The governor said, “I would veto a bill that bans the locals from being able to take action.”

On another topic, the governor says she will not extend unemployment benefits that are set to expire this month. That could go a long way to getting people back to work and reduce the number of help wanted signs that have been up all summer in metro Detroit.