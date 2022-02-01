Free adult KN95 masks available to Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Free, adult-sized KN95 masks are available to Kalamazoo County residents courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS).

The Kalamazoo County government says residents can pick up masks at the following locations:

Comstock Community Center (6330 King Hwy, Kalamazoo)

(6330 King Hwy, Kalamazoo) Northside Association (612 N Park St., Kalamazoo)

(612 N Park St., Kalamazoo) Edison Neighborhood Association (816 Washington Ave.)

(816 Washington Ave.) South Community Center (606 Spruce St., Kalamazoo)

“While community transmission of COVID-19 remains high in our community, it is important to take all of the preventive measures we can to reduce spread,” says Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton. “That includes getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, following quarantine and isolation guidelines, but also proper mask wearing, and when possible, using masks that are most effective at preventing the spread of viruses like COVID-19.”

The county released this flyer demonstrating how to properly wear a KN95 mask, among other tips:

Kalamazoo County Government

