Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will host a virtual event with parents in Michigan to kick off the Let MI Kids Learn petition drive Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the virtual kick-off event will include a discussion about the importance of open schools and “the damage caused to students by long-term learning.

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a media round table at 10:45 a.m.