Ford International Airport wins award for its safety, sanitation protocols during pandemic

Gerald R. Ford International Airport
Posted at 2:40 PM, Mar 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport is being recognized for its guest experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport is one of the first recipients of a 2021 Airport Service Quality Award for best hygiene measures.

They are among 46 airports around the world to receive the award, which is given based on traveler feedback.

In the summer of 2020, Ford Airport launched its Fly safe. Fly Ford. campaign.

The campaign added several safety measures such as increased cleaning, plexiglass between guests and employees, signage to remind people of social distancing and mask mandates, along with improved HVAC systems.

“We are proud to be honored as one of the best airports for passenger experience and for the confidence our guests have in us to safely connect them to the world,” said Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority President and CEO Tory Richardson. “Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests has enabled us to welcome them back at near pre-pandemic numbers while providing a comfortable travel experience.”

