Food assistance recipients to receive additional payment this month

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders eligible for food assistance benefits will receive additional payment this month in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Recipients are expected to see additional payments on their Bridge Cards between Sept. 18 and Sept. 28.

“No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am grateful to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for working hard to keep our communities safe and healthy,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This additional federal funding from the Biden administration will help us provide additional dollars to feed 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households.”

We’re told all SNAP recipients will receive at least $95 more per month, even if they usually receive the maximum payment they are eligible for.

Reapplication is not necessary, according to MDHHS.

