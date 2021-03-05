East Grand Rapids High School goes all virtual until March 9

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Classes at East Grand Rapids High School will be all virtual through at least Tuesday, March 9 after eight more positive cases were identified among students, according to Principal Craig Weigel.

Weigel adds students should log in through Zoom for all of their classes at the following times:

1st Hour: 7:40 a.m. to 8:37 a.m.

2nd Hour: 8:42 a.m. to 9:39 a.m.

3rd Hour: 9:44 a.m. to 10:51 a.m.

4th Hour: 10:56 a.m. to 11:53 a.m.

5th Hour: 11:58 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.

6th Hour: 1:00 p.m. to 1:57 p.m.

7th Hour: 2:02 p.m. to 2:59 p.m.

The school tells us a thorough contact tracing assessment has been made to determine those who had spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

We’re told extracurricular activities will continue as planned for those whose teams have not contained positive cases.

Weigel says the school will continue to monitor positive and potential cases during the four-day period, adding that additional information will be distributed by Wednesday, March 10.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube