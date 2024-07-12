COVID numbers up slightly in West Michigan

(WXMI) — The state is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases this summer.

Local hospitalizations are up slightly, according to the Kent County Health Department (KCHD). Hospitalizations and ER visits are likely the best method of collecting case data as positive tests along may be inaccurate.

"We don't have a great sense for how much COVID is in the community. So I think what matters to us is how severe are people, also really sick are people, getting from COVID?” says KCHD Medical Director Dr. Nirali Bora. “And I think the best indication for that is how many people are having to get hospitalized because of COVID."

Dr. Bora says new variants are forming but the latest vaccines should be able to manage them. She tells us it's hard to identify what caused recent trends but it’s still important to remain considerate around other people if you’re feeling under the weather.

"I think it's really paying attention to those who are most vulnerable to COVID,” says Dr. Bora. “If I'm not feeling well, I want to make sure that I'm not going to infect those who can get very sick from this. The people I want to really think about in my circle are people who are young children, infants under the age of 6 months, older people, people older than 65, especially older than 75, people who have a weakened immune system for any reason, people who are living with disabilities and people who are pregnant."

State data shows deaths went down from the previous week. Visits to the ER are up but they are still relatively low.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube