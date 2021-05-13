Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The FDA and a CDC advisory committee have recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine be approved for 12- to 15-year-olds, and appointments and walk-ins are available throughout West Michigan.

Here are the clinics being held through Spectrum Health, Mercy Health, Bronson Healthcare and Grand Rapids Public Schools:

Click on each location to see dates and times for specific clinics.

Appointments for Spectrum Health locations can be made by calling 833.734.0016.

Appointments for Mercy Health locations can be made here.

Appointments for Bronson Healthcare locations can be made here.

To make an appointment for a GRPS clinic, scan one of the QR codes below:

Grand Rapids Public Schools

In addition, several pharmacies in the area are offering Pfizer vaccines to the newly-eligible age group.

Click here for CVS Pharmacy locations and to make an appointment.

Click here for Rite Aid locations and to make an appointment.

Click here for Walgreens locations and to make an appointment.

This list will be updated as more clinics become available.