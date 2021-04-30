West Michigan Vaccine Clinic 'winding down' by end of May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic plans to wind down vaccination efforts by the end of May, according to Tim Hawkins with Spectrum Health.

Hawkins says they have entered a vaccination phase that no longer requires the large-scale effort that the clinic has provided, adding that focus will soon shift to smaller communities.

“We are grateful for the partnership between Kent County, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Vaccinate West Michigan for this collaborative effort,” says Hawkins, “and we are grateful for our clinicians and volunteers who dedicated their time to making WMVC a success.”

Hawkins adds Spectrum Health and their partners will administer vaccines at their respective locations.

“There are many other locations ready and waiting to serve you,” says Hawkins. “The vaccine continues to be our best way out of the pandemic.”

