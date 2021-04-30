Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

West Michigan Vaccine Clinic 'winding down' by end of May

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17 Archives
DeVos Place
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 17:50:03-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic plans to wind down vaccination efforts by the end of May, according to Tim Hawkins with Spectrum Health.

Hawkins says they have entered a vaccination phase that no longer requires the large-scale effort that the clinic has provided, adding that focus will soon shift to smaller communities.

“We are grateful for the partnership between Kent County, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Vaccinate West Michigan for this collaborative effort,” says Hawkins, “and we are grateful for our clinicians and volunteers who dedicated their time to making WMVC a success.”

Hawkins adds Spectrum Health and their partners will administer vaccines at their respective locations.

“There are many other locations ready and waiting to serve you,” says Hawkins. “The vaccine continues to be our best way out of the pandemic.”

RELATED: Herd immunity: Michigan's road to 70% of the population being vaccinated

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.