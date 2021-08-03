Watch

Wayne State University mandating COVID-19 vaccines for upcoming fall semester

Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 10:44:15-04

(WXYZ) — Wayne State University announced a vaccine mandate, joining several other universities in the state who have issued similar policies after updated CDC guidelines.

In a letter, President M. Roy Wilson said all students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus during the fall semester will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Proof of vaccination must be submitted by Aug. 30 in order to be allowed on campus.

People can apply online for a waiver of the requirement based on legitimate health or religious reasons. These requests will be reviewed by the Campus Health Committee.

Individuals who have an approved waiver will be required to be COVID-19 tested once per week, Wilson said.

Students, faculty and staff who knowingly violate the mandate and come to campus unvaccinated after Aug. 30 will "face consequences," Wilson said. Those who are currently operating remotely are not subject to the vaccine mandate.

Wilson said the full vaccination will eventually eliminate the need for masks on campus. Until Sept. 15, however, masks will be required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

"We recognize that this is inconvenient, but it is temporary, and more important, safe," he said.

