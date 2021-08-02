Vaccinated people have the same chance of finding a four-leaf clover as they do of catching a serious case of COVID

(WXMI) — COVID-19 cases are once again surging across the U.S. The more aggressive Delta variant is among the biggest concerns in areas where vaccinations rates remain low.

“Cases have gone up about four-fold in the last couple of weeks, we're pushing up towards 100,000 cases a day now and particularly so in those hotspots where vaccination rates are still quite low, maybe 30%. That would be Missouri and Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida,” says National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collis

In Michigan, while cases have increased over the past few weeks, nearly 4.7 million or 54% of people 12 and up are fully vaccinated, outpacing the national mark.

“We do have the Delta variant in more and more counties that we are identifying every week. I am concerned that our cases are increasing and our percent of tests that are coming back positive are also increasing,” says MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Vaccines are the single most effective way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19, but there are still what are called “breakthrough” cases.

8,200 fully vaccinated Michiganders have tested positive for coronavirus after getting their shots. That stat often making a buzz for the wrong reasons, when in reality it shows just how effective vaccines are.

Vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing people from getting the virus, but they are very close to that mark when it comes to preventing serious illness or death. Right now, 99.9% of fully vaccinated Michiganders have not gotten a serious case of COVID-19 that required hospitalization.

Out of those 8,200 “breakthrough” cases, 569 vaccinated Michiganders were hospitalized with a serious case of COVID, that’s equates to roughly .01% of fully vaccinated people.

So in Michigan, if you are fully vaccinated, you have the same chance of catching a serious case of COVID as you do of finding a four-leaf clover on the ground.

John Rector, News 3

Virtually all COVID cases and deaths remain among unvaccinated people, and that’s why health officials continue urging Americans to get their shots.

To find a location where you can get a vaccine, click here.

