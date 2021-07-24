Trinity Health issues statement in response to anti-vaccination protests

LIVONIA, Mich. — Trinity Health has released a statement in response to protesters who rallied against vaccination requirements for its healthcare workers.

Trinity Health's full statement reads:

As caregivers, it is our responsibility to take every step available to us to stop the spread and protect those around us — and that starts with the COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine has received the most intense safety monitoring of any vaccine in history. In fact, the vaccine is so effective that today, more than 99% of people who are hospitalized or die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.



At least 75% of our colleagues were already vaccinated and are doing their part to help save lives.



While we support individuals' rights to have their opinions heard, we will continue to share the facts. With more than 336 million doses administered in the U.S., this vaccine is both extremely effective and safe.



We ask people who choose to gather on our campuses to do so in a respectful manner and not interfere with the care we provide for our community members.

RELATED: Unvaccinated Michigan hospital workers expected to protest mandates for COVID-19 vaccine

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube