Those fully vaccinated at University of Michigan no longer required to wear masks on campus

(WXYZ) — Fully vaccinated individuals who self-report their vaccine information to the University of Michigan will no longer be required to wear a mask or social distance for most areas on U-M campuses, under the university's updated policy.

The university said those who are not vaccinated or decline to submit vaccination information must continue wearing a face covering indoors and physically distance from others.

The policy change is effective June 21 and applies to students, faculty, staff and guests on the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses.

Currently, the university will continue to require face coverings regardless of vaccination status in classrooms, on campus transportation​ ​and in health care areas where patients may be present​. U-M may modify its approach for classrooms as the university better assesses vaccination rates.

Michigan Medicine will be following its own policies, and its employees will be updated within the next couple of weeks.

Additionally, all U-M researchers are expected to continue wearing a face covering when interacting with study participants, regardless of whether the in-person activity is health related or occurs in a health care setting.

"We are pleased to see the progress of our community throughout this pandemic, and the lifting of masking and distancing for fully vaccinated individuals while indoors is one more important milestone as we resume more traditional activities," President Mark Schlissel said.

"Vaccines work and are safe. All members of the U-M community are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and self-report their vaccination information as soon as possible to inform the university's COVID-19 management plan for the upcoming fall term."

Additionally, students, faculty and staff on the Ann Arbor campus who submit their vaccination information will be eligible to win various prizes through weekly and monthly drawings beginning later this month. Students planning to live in campus housing are required to self-report their vaccination information by July 16.

