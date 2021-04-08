Watch

State increasing vaccination efforts through college partnerships and mobile sites

State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 08, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding vaccine distribution now that all adults in the state are eligible to receive the vaccine, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told MDHHS plans to achieve this by supplying vaccines to colleges and universities and by broadening the number of mobile vaccination sites in Michigan.

“Vaccinations are the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 and end this pandemic,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation.”

Khaldun adds, “These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”

MSP says 26 colleges and universities are taking part in the expanded effort, including Central Michigan University, Ferris State University, Michigan State University, Kalamazoo College, Calvin University, Davenport University and Grand Valley State University.

We’re told mobile clinics will be able to administer 500 vaccines a day.

Click here to locate a vaccination site in the state of Michigan.

