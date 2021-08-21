Spring Lake Township requires all gov't employees to be vaccinated

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Spring Lake Township now requires all of its government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Staff Manager Gordon Gallagher.

Gallagher says all current staff members must receive their first dose of the vaccine by Tuesday, Aug. 31 and to submit proof of full vaccination before Thursday, Sept. 30.

New employees who begin work on or past Sept. 16 will be obligated to receive their second dose two full weeks before they begin working, the township explains.

“With more than 331 million doses administered in the U.S., the vaccines have proven safe and extremely effective against symptomatic infections, hospitalizations and death,” says Gallagher. “The vaccines are so effective that today more than 99 percent of people who die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”

Exemption requests may be forwarded to Ron Bultje at RBultje@dickinson-wright.com.

Failure to meet the aforementioned deadlines will result in a two-week unpaid suspension, Gallagher writes. We’re told failure to comply during suspension will result in the termination of employment.

