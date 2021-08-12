Sperry's Moviehouse in downtown Holland reserves Sundays for vaccinated guests

HOLLAND, Mich. — Sperry’s Moviehouse, located in downtown Holland, will reserve Sunday showings for vaccinated guests beginning Aug. 22.

Guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination in the form of their physical vaccination card or a picture of it. Sundays will also be staffed by Sperry’s Moviehouse team members who are vaccinated, according to a news release Thursday.

“We’re excited that this offering will allow those who are hesitant about being in public places to visit us with confidence,” said Chuck Reid, owner of Sperry’s Moviehouse.

The move is in response to the continued spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

Results of a survey from The National Research Group in late July show moviegoing confidence levels had decreased 11 points in less than one month.

“We place a high priority on the health and safety of our staff, our guests and our community,” Reid said. “We appreciate the support of the community as we further our goal of being not only the best place to see a movie but the safest as well.”

Other initiatives Sperry’s has taken since reopening back in April include air purifying technology in its theatres.