Republicans question vaccine-only metric for reopening steps

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 30, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders welcome Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s metric-based approach to further relaxing coronavirus restrictions but question what will happen if Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate falls below targets.

Their comments Friday come a day after the governor announced four benchmarks that will trigger additional economic reopening — when 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% of people ages 16 and up get at least one shot.

About half have done so to date.

The state now needs at least two of every five unvaccinated residents to receive a dose.

One GOP leader suggested tying reopening to other metrics like infection rates.

