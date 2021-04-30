Republicans question vaccine-only metric for reopening steps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders welcome Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s metric-based approach to further relaxing coronavirus restrictions but question what will happen if Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate falls below targets.

Their comments Friday come a day after the governor announced four benchmarks that will trigger additional economic reopening — when 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% of people ages 16 and up get at least one shot.

About half have done so to date.

The state now needs at least two of every five unvaccinated residents to receive a dose.

One GOP leader suggested tying reopening to other metrics like infection rates.