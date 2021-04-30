Watch

Opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines, rapid tests coming to Tulip Time Festival

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 30, 2021
HOLLAND, Mich. — Haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet? You’ll have another chance starting Saturday at the Tulip Time Festival in Holland.

Festival organizers are partnering with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the City of Holland to offer vaccinations, along with free COVID-19 testing, according to a news release Friday.

Rapid testing will be offered at an outdoor walk-up site.

“Testing for COVID-19 is an important tool to identify where the virus is circulating in our community,” said Dr. Paul Heidel, medical director with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “It is particularly crucial for those who’ve recently traveled.”

Health officials will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine “to make it as convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated,” according to Toni Bulthuis with Ottawa County’s health department.

