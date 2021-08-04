Watch

Next round of MI Shot to Win winners to be announced on Wednesday

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 8:39 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 08:39:32-04

(WXYZ) — The next round of MI Shot to Win sweepstakes winners will be announced on Wednesday morning by the Protect Michigan Commission an the Small Business Association of Michigan.

The sweepstakes kicked off July 3 and ended on Tuesday, giving away $5 million.

According to the Protect Michigan Commission, the six winners to be announced on Wednesday were selected on July 14 and July 18-22.

There were more than 2.4 million Michiganders who entered the giveaway, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.