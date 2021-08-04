Next round of MI Shot to Win winners to be announced on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — The next round of MI Shot to Win sweepstakes winners will be announced on Wednesday morning by the Protect Michigan Commission an the Small Business Association of Michigan.

The sweepstakes kicked off July 3 and ended on Tuesday, giving away $5 million.

According to the Protect Michigan Commission, the six winners to be announced on Wednesday were selected on July 14 and July 18-22.

There were more than 2.4 million Michiganders who entered the giveaway, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

