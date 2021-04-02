Nearly quarter of population in largest West Michigan counties fully vaccinated

WEST MICHIGAN — Nearly a quarter of the population in West Michigan's largest counties has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Kent County Health Department.

In comparison, in the entire state about 20.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

34.7% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose as of Friday morning.

Breakdown by West Michigan County:

Kent: 23.2% fully vaccinated

Ottawa: 22.4% fully vaccinated

Kalamazoo: 23.7% fully vaccinated

Muskegon: 23.2% fully vaccinated

Calhoun: 19.8% fully vaccinated

Allegan: 16.9% fully vaccinated