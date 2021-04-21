Watch

Muskegon holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday

Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 13:43:44-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County public health officials will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday.

It’ll be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viking Athletic Center, located at 541 E. Slocum St. Whitehall, according to a news release Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, and the clinic may end early if all available vaccines are administered.

“We are offering another walk-in clinic using Pfizer vaccine,” said Kathy Moore, a public health officer at Public Health – Muskegon County. “We’re grateful for the ongoing partnership with our schools and community organizations to host vaccine clinics and support this important effort in the fight against COVID-19.”

Participants may fill out the registration forms for adults or minors before they arrive to save time.

Anyone resident 16 or older is eligible, though a parent or guardian will need to accompany those under 18.

Masks will need to worn.

Anyone not feeling well, or in isolation or quarantine, is asked not to come to the clinic.

