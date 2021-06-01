Muskegon Community College to host vaccine clinic for recipients 12 and up Thursday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College is planning to host a free coronavirus vaccine clinic for those aged 12 and up this week.

The school tells us the clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at the MCC Health and Wellness Center.

No appointment is required to receive the vaccine, according to MCC. Children under 18 are asked to be accompanied by a parent.

We’re told recipients can choose between the Pfizer vaccine (approved for ages 12 and up) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (approved for ages 18 and up). MCC says the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered Thursday, June 24.

The college has informed us that another free vaccine clinic will be held Thursday, Aug. 19.

Click here for more information about both clinics.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube