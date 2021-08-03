Watch

Muskegon Community College offering $25 gift cards at vaccine sites

Muskegon Community College
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 16:22:43-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College plans to grant twenty $25 gift cards to every MCC COVID-19 vaccination site between Aug. 19 and Sept. 23, the community college tells us.

We’re told all clinics are free and open to the general public.

MCC has released the following schedule for its vaccine clinics:

  • Aug. 19, 2021: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center
  • Aug. 26, 2021: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center
  • Sept. 2, 2021: 3 p.m.–6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center
  • Sept. 9, 2021: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center
  • Sept. 23, 2021: 3 p.m.– 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

The gift cards will be distributed via mail after a series of drawings, and they will be redeemable at Barnes & Noble, Meijer and MCC’s MicroMarket food vendor, according to MCC.

Click here to read more about MCC’s clinics as well as vaccine information.

