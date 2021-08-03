Muskegon Community College offering $25 gift cards at vaccine sites

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College plans to grant twenty $25 gift cards to every MCC COVID-19 vaccination site between Aug. 19 and Sept. 23, the community college tells us.

We’re told all clinics are free and open to the general public.

MCC has released the following schedule for its vaccine clinics:

Aug. 19, 2021: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Aug. 26, 2021: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Sept. 2, 2021: 3 p.m.–6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

Sept. 9, 2021: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Sept. 23, 2021: 3 p.m.– 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

The gift cards will be distributed via mail after a series of drawings, and they will be redeemable at Barnes & Noble, Meijer and MCC’s MicroMarket food vendor, according to MCC.

Click here to read more about MCC’s clinics as well as vaccine information.

