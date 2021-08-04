Michigan weekly COVID-19 vaccinations starting to rise again

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s weekly number of people getting an initial COVID-19 shot has risen for the third straight week after having consistently dropped for two months.

The increase coincided with the spread of the delta variant — the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet — and a $5 million state sweepstakes designed to incentivize vaccinations.

There were about 41,000 first-dose immunizations last week, the most since the week of June 13-19.

Fewer people were vaccinated in July than in June — roughly 192,000 vs. approximately 167,000 — but officials say vaccination rates always are lower in the middle of the summer.

