Michigan hits 60% COVID-19 vaccination mark, likely to miss 70% goal by July 4

(WXYZ) — Michigan now has 60% of residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state hit the 60% mark on Thursday, exactly one month after it hit the 55% mark.



“Thanks to every Michigander who stepped up to keep themselves, their family, and their community safe,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “We can all feel a sense of optimism thanks to the tireless efforts of countless frontline workers who put their own safety on the line to keep the rest of us going. And we are tremendously grateful to the medical community who kept us all safe and created the safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of modern science. As we cross the 60% milestone in vaccinations, we are seeing cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to fall fast, which has helped to poise our economy for a strong recovery. I know that we can give Michigan the economic jumpstart it needs with the billions in available federal funds and our multi-billion dollar budget surplus. We will emerge from this once-in-a-century pandemic stronger than ever, and I am confident that we can make lasting, transformative investments in our schools, small businesses, and communities to help them thrive.”

Under the original MI Vacc to Normal Challenge, the 60% vaccination mark mean indoor capacity at sports stadiums could increase to 25%, indoor capacity at conferences and banquet halls could be 25%, gym capacity would be 50% and the curfew would be lifted.

After the CDC changed its guidance on masks for fully-vaccinated people, the state changed its rules, ending outdoor capacity restrictions and increasing indoor capacity to 50% back on June 1. On July 1, all COVID-19 restrictions will end.

The state does has a goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4, but based on the latest data, it appears it will not hit that goal.

Michigan also has 48.7% of residents who are fully vaccinated, according to state data.