Michigan health department urges residents 12+ to receive Pfizer booster

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) encourages all residents 12 and older to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster if at least five months have elapsed since completing their initial vaccinations.

This comes after the FDA and the CDC both approved Pfizer’s booster for the age group.

The state health department says Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for those between 5 and 18.

MDHHS adds children 5 to 11 with severely compromised immune systems should receive another Pfizer vaccine dose 28 days after completing the initial series.

"Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and we can further protect children ages 12 and up from COVID-19, which continues to surge in our state,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. "Keeping our children safe includes getting them vaccinated and boosted, and this in turn will help keep them out of the hospital and alleviate the stress on our health care system.”

We’re told Pfizer’s booster can be administered simultaneously with other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine.

“As data evolves, new recommendations are expected and we are optimistic to have more information available fight COVID-19,” adds Dr. Bagdasarian. “We urge all Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated, and Michiganders ages 12 and up to receive their booster as soon as they’re eligible.”

