Michigan Chamber of Commerce helps businesses navigate vaccine mandates

On Monday, the White House said businesses should still move forward with that requirement.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 10, 2021
(WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a federal appeals court blocked the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. But on Monday, the White House said businesses should still move forward with that requirement.

Wendy Block with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce joined the 7 UpFront segment to discuss vaccine mandate concerns for businesses.

“The U.S. Department of Labor was told to submit their comments back to the court (Monday) and now the petitioners will have until Nov. 9 to file their reply. So, what this means is that employers currently do not need to comply with the terms of the emergency rule, but that’s only for now,” Block said.

