Michigan achieves 10M administered COVID-19 vaccine doses

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has administered more than 10 million primary series doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

The state has also administered more than 207,000 third doses to those who are immunocompromised and booster doses to eligible individuals.

As of Wednesday, 68.3% of Michiganders 16 and older have gotten at least their first dose.

“Thank you to the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and communities safe,” Whitmer said. “Whether it’s completing your first or second dose, or getting your booster or additional dose of the vaccine, I urge all eligible Michiganders to make a plan to get theirs today. The vaccine remains the best way to help us get back to normal and continue our strong economic progress.”

Between January and July 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID-19 cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths, according to the state.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “With the delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 continuing to spread across the state, we urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Those who are eligible for a third dose due to being immunocompromised or a booster dose according to CDC guidance are urged to make an appointment with their health care provider or visit their local pharmacy to maintain and increase that level of protection.”

