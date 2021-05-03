Metro Health stops use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in women under 50

WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health - University of Michigan Health says it will not offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to women younger than 50 as it resumes use of the shot again.

Last month, health officials in the United States paused use of the single-dose shot for 11 days after receiving reports that some women between the ages of 18 and 48 had suffered an extremely rare, but severe clotting disorder within weeks of taking the vaccine.

It was ultimately decided the benefits of the shot outweighed the risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said out of 8 million doses administered, 15 cases resulted in the clotting disorder.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations to resume after 11-day pause in US

In an email to FOX17, a spokeswoman for Metro Health said while the risk of a blood clot is extremely low, Metro Health’s vaccine leadership team agreed the only way to eliminate the risk is to stop using the J&J vaccine in the concentrated age group of women.

If a patient in the age group schedules a vaccine with Metro Health, they will be given either the Pfizer or Morderna.

Older women and men can still get J&J doses through Metro Health at its Cedar Springs, Caledonia, and community clinic locations.