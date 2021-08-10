Watch

MDHHS partners with testing sites to provide COVID-19 vaccine

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. Casino owner MGM Resorts International is bringing the coronavirus vaccine to its Las Vegas Strip employees, with the opening of an inoculation clinic at the Mandalay Bay resort convention center. Easing vaccine availability for perhaps thousands of hotel and hospitality workers comes with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas setting a July 1 date to return to in-person activities and city workers responding to the lifting of sports restrictions by installing basketball hoops again at city parks. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 11:56:20-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials are partnering with 22 neighborhood testing sites across the state to now offer COVID-19 vaccines in addition to testing, with the goal being to increase access to the vaccine.

Testing sites were the result of Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force and have provided more than 121,000 tests since their start, according to a news release Tuesday.

“We know the best way out of this pandemic is through strong public health interventions like wearing masks, testing and most importantly the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khladun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These neighborhood and community sites provide crucial and convenient access to testing and vaccines to ensure all Michiganders have equitable access to stay healthy and safe.”

The vaccines are free and no identification or insurance is required.

Language interpreting services – including American Sign Language – are available and all sites are ADA accessible.

Vaccinations and testing are available on a walk-in basis.

Upcoming clinics and locations can be found on the state’s website here.

