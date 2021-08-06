MDHHS partners with Dollar General for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in rural Michigan

(WXYZ) — As part of their efforts to reach as many Michiganders as possible with the COVID-19 vaccine, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with a number of Dollar General stores to distribute the vaccine.

Beginning today, the SnapNurse service will be hosting COVID-19 clinics at Dollar General stores from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Dollar General’s footprint in the state of Michigan provides an opportunity to reach residents in rural and metropolitan communities alike with local access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kelly Blankenship, Dollar General’s vice president of store operations in a news release. “We are honored to support this public/private partnership with the State of Michigan and SnapNurse. DG is committed to being a part of the solution to combat COVID-19 and provide greater access to those who are seeking the vaccine.”

“We’ve made significant progress vaccinating more Michigan residents, and we recognize the importance of helping to overcome challenges to vaccination,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission in a news release. “This partnership helps to break down barriers of accessing the vaccine by bringing clinics to where people are in our communities, including rural and other communities that are harder to reach.”

As of now, none of the clinics will be in the metro Detroit area. You can find a list of participating stores and where they are located below:

HILLSDALE COUNTY:

• 475 North Main Street; Reading, Michigan

• 505 Marshall Street; Litchfield, Michigan

MONTCALM COUNTY:

• 306 North Main Street; Sheridan

LUCE COUNTY

• 7753 Highway M-123; Newberry, Michigan

GRATIOT COUNTY

• 372 West Saginaw Street; Breckenridge, Michigan

• 5640 Cleveland Road; Middleton, Michigan

MENOMINEE COUNTY

• 5723 US Highway 41; Stephenson, Michigan

INGHAM COUNTY

• 2712 South Cedar Street; Lansing, Michigan

NEWAYGO COUNTY

• 10525 South Warner Avenue; Fremont, Michigan

OSCODA COUNTY

• 1510 Moreau Street; Fairview, Michigan

• 105 East Fourth Street; Mio, Michigan

SAGINAW COUNTY

• 3236 East Holland Road; Saginaw, Michigan

