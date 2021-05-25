Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

MDHHS launches text message program to encourage residents to get vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
MDHHS Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.png
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 11:17:47-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Protect Michigan Commission are launching a new text messaging program to share COVID-19 vaccine information and encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated.

It’s expected to reach 1 million people in counties across the state, with a focus on high vulnerability communities and areas with low vaccination coverage, according to a news release Tuesday.

The text messages will begin Wednesday and will ask individuals about their plans around COVID-19 vaccination, the link people to vaccination sites in their area or direct them to sources for more information.

Officials say the first message will clearly identify the sender as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Residents may opt out by replying “STOP” to any of the messages at any time.

“We are reaching out to people through a variety of channels to make sure they have the access and information they need to protect themselves from COVID-19 with this safe and effective vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “It’s going to take all of us working within our own family and friend networks, answering questions and providing support to help get more of us vaccinated so we can get back to normal.”

The state’s goal remains to vaccinate 70% of residents 16 and older as quickly as possible.

Michiganders can find vaccines near them by texting their zip code to 438829 or calling 211.

More information about the vaccine can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.