Local nonprofit hosts vaccine clinics for at-risk, vulnerable seniors

Care Resources
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 11:11:50-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan senior care organization Care Resources PACE is working with the Kent County Health Department to make sure at-risk and vulnerable seniors have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

They’ll be holding a clinic March 29 for those who have otherwise struggled to secure vaccine appointments at other clinics because of mental or physical impairments, or lack of support, according to a news release Thursday.

Care Resources plans to provide first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to about 100 seniors age 55 and up who participate in the PACE program.

This clinic will not be open to the general public.

Because of issues like cognitive impairment, lack of transportation or family support and the inability to navigate the appointment process, many of these seniors weren’t able to access vaccines earlier on even though they were eligible.

The clinic will be held at the Adult Day Center, with transportation provided.

About 80 seniors already received their first dose of a vaccine at another Care Resources clinic held March 5.

