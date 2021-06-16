Kent County to host pop-up vaccination sites to honor Juneteenth

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County is hosting several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites to commemorate Juneteenth this year, the county tells us.

“Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic put many Juneteenth celebrations on hold,” says Inclusion Officer Teresa Branson. “As we return to community celebrations, we are reminded that African Americans have suffered significant outcomes from the pandemic and that many of our community leaders are still working hard to drive down racial disparities in COVID-19 and increase vaccination rates.”

We’re told Black residents between the ages of 16 and 49 exhibit lower vaccination rates compared to other ethnic or racial demographics in Kent County.

The Kent County Health Department is scheduled to offer free vaccines at the following times and locations:

June 17: Kent County Health Department South Clinic, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.—4700 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood, MI

June 18: Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church parking lot, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.—514 Eastern Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI

June 19: Dickenson Buffer Park, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.—1635 Willard Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI

The county says no appointments are required and that all sites will accept walk-in vaccinations. They add that the Pfizer vaccine will be available at all clinics.

Click here to read more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube