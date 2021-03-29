Kalamazoo County expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+ Tuesday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older beginning Tuesday.

As of Monday, health care partners such as hospitals, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies and local public health departments have administered more than 128,000 doses, representing almost 38% of the county’s population over age 16, according to a news release.

About 22% of the county’s population has completed the vaccination series.

“Just like every other transition, it will take time for people who are now eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment,” said Jim Rutherford, health officer of Kalamazoo County. “This newly eligible group represents a significant amount of people who live in Kalamazoo County. Securing a vaccination appointment may not happen immediately, so please continue to have patience as you wait to schedule an appointment.”

Residents will be able to use the county’s online self-scheduling system.

Appointments are released on Mondays at 7 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. here.

New appointments may be added throughout the week as existing appointments are cancelled.

Residents over age 50 and those with underlying health conditions or caregivers of children with special needs will continue to be prioritized.

