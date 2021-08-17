Watch

JBS Plainwell giving free meat for a year to 1 winner who receives vaccine during upcoming clinic

David Zalubowski/AP
Hold For Release on Friday, Oct. 30, With Patty Nieberg Story slugged Virus Outbreak Lives Lost Meat Plant—A worker heads into the JBS meat packing plant Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Greeley, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 11:58:30-04

PLAINWELL, Mich. — One lucky winner can win free meat for a year from JBS Plainwell if they get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during an upcoming clinic from the Allegan County Health Department.

The clinic will be held Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Riverfront Plaza in downtown Allegan, according to a news release Tuesday.

The winner will receive free beef, pork and poultry to feed a family of four for a year.

Anyone receiving a vaccine will also get a free half strip loin.

As of Tuesday, more than 75% of JBS Plainwell team members have been vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Nick Harrington, human resources director at JBS Plainwell. “We invite everyone to come together and support this important effort to vaccinate our community with the added bonus of a chance to win free meat for a year.”

It’s part of the company’s mission to vaccinate Americans in the rural communities where the company operates.

