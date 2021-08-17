JBS Plainwell giving free meat for a year to 1 winner who receives vaccine during upcoming clinic

PLAINWELL, Mich. — One lucky winner can win free meat for a year from JBS Plainwell if they get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during an upcoming clinic from the Allegan County Health Department.

The clinic will be held Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Riverfront Plaza in downtown Allegan, according to a news release Tuesday.

The winner will receive free beef, pork and poultry to feed a family of four for a year.

Anyone receiving a vaccine will also get a free half strip loin.

As of Tuesday, more than 75% of JBS Plainwell team members have been vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Nick Harrington, human resources director at JBS Plainwell. “We invite everyone to come together and support this important effort to vaccinate our community with the added bonus of a chance to win free meat for a year.”

It’s part of the company’s mission to vaccinate Americans in the rural communities where the company operates.