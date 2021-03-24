Menu

Ionia County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+

Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:22:51-04

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Effective immediately, the Ionia County Health Department is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all county residents 16 and older, according to a news release Wednesday.

Those interested in getting a vaccine can sign up on the Ionia County Health Department website, and the department will call those who sign up to schedule an appointment as vaccine becomes available.

Preference will still be given to county residents 65 and older, but all residents are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those who work – but don’t live – in Ionia County may encourage their employer to reach out to the health department regarding vaccination.

“As cases in Michigan continue to trend upward, it’s important that as many people as possible get vaccinated,” said Ken Bowen, Ionia County health officer. “Get vaccinated as soon as you have the chance.”

