Health care company ends relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Rick Scuteri/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 10:55 PM, Nov 06, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin health care company has ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership. The move comes a day after Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic. Prevea Health says in a statement it encourages all eligible people to get vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

