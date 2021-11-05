Governor Whitmer receives COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

“The three safe, effective vaccines continue to be our best shot at beating COVID-19,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am getting my booster today per my doctor’s recommendation to protect myself, my loved ones, and every person I come into contact with. I encourage every Michigander to talk to their doctor and see if a booster shot is right for them.”

The governor’s office says the following groups of people are eligible to receive booster shots:

For Pfizer or Moderna recipients (at least six months after fully immunized):



65+ years of age.

18 years or older and living in long-term care settings .

. 18 years or older and have underlying health conditions .

. 18 years or older and live/work in high-risk settings.

Johnson & Johnson recipients (at least two months after fully immunized):



18+ years of age.

Residents are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccine cards when receiving booster shots.

