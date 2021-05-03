Watch

Family Health Center celebrates pandemic milestone: 5,000 vaccinations

Posted at 10:15 AM, May 03, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Family Health Center (FHC) is celebrating a pandemic milestone.

Its free, large-scale, community-based vaccination effort has surpassed 5,000 vaccinations.

FHC started the campaign in January to make sure vaccines were easily available to people in Kalamazoo’s hardest-hit neighborhoods.

FHC worked with Bronson Healthcare Group on the vaccination effort.

“Reaching this remarkable milestone reflects our long-time commitment to bringing quality health care to historically underserved people in our most vulnerable neighborhoods,” said Denise Crawford, FHC President & CEO.

With vaccinations trending downward recently, Bronson and FHC are revisiting their approach. They are now looking to adapt its model to inform the public that vaccines are available to anyone that wants one.

FHC and Bronson Healthcare Group are continuing efforts with drive-thru vaccine clinics taking place twice a week and rotating through the neighborhoods of Northside, Edison, Downtown, Westwood, Eastside, Milwood, Parchment and Comstock.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include:

• Wednesday, May 5, Northeastern Elementary, 2433 Gertrude St., Kalamazoo;

• Tuesday, May 11, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, 6767 West O Ave., Texas Township;

• Wednesday, May 12, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Arcadia Commons, downtown Kalamazoo.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the FHC COVID-19 hotline at (269) 488-0804

