COVID vaccine boosters now available for kids 5–11 in Van Buren/Cass counties

Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 01, 2022
VAN BUREN/CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available for 5-to-11-year-olds in Van Buren and Cass counties.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) says boosters should be given after five months have passed after the second dose in the initial series.

The booster can be taken simultaneously with other vaccines like the flu vaccine, health officials say.

It is recommended that children with compromised immune systems receive a total of four doses (three, plus one booster). VBCDHD says these children should receive shots according to the following schedule:

  • 2nd dose at three weeks after first dose
  • 3rd dose given at least four weeks after second dose
  • 1st booster given at least three months after third dose

Clinics are scheduled to be held at the following times and locations:

Dowagiac: 302 S. Front St. Dowagiac, MI 49047

Monday: 9–11 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.
Wednesday: 9–11 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.

Lawrence: 260 South St. Lawrence, MI 49064

Monday: 9–11 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.
Thursday: 9–11 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.

