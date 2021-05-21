COVID-19 vaccine now available at all Spectrum Health urgent care, primary care offices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All Spectrum Health urgent care and primary care physician offices now offer COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a news release Friday.

Patients who have a Spectrum Health primary care physician can schedule a vaccination appointment with their provider.

Adults with a Spectrum Health MyChart account may schedule through their account, directly through their provider or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 833-755-0696.

Those calling to schedule a child 12 to 17 years of age should call their primary care provider, their child’s pediatrician or 833-755-0696.

Vaccine Call Center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

