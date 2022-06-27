COVID-19 vaccine available to Berrien County children under 5 Wednesday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children under 5 in Berrien County Wednesday, June 29.

The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) says all vaccinations are by appointment only.

“Parents of young children have been waiting a long time for this announcement,” says Health Officer Guy Miller. “The expansion of vaccine availability to some of our youngest community members is a great advancement in the fight against COVID-19.”

We’re told BCHD will administer Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine, which is made up of three doses. The second dose is given three weeks after the first dose, with the third dose given after eight weeks have passed since the second dose.

Schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-800-815-5485.

