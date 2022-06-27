Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 vaccine available to Berrien County children under 5 Wednesday

vaccine
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 09:59:27-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children under 5 in Berrien County Wednesday, June 29.

The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) says all vaccinations are by appointment only.

“Parents of young children have been waiting a long time for this announcement,” says Health Officer Guy Miller. “The expansion of vaccine availability to some of our youngest community members is a great advancement in the fight against COVID-19.”

We’re told BCHD will administer Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine, which is made up of three doses. The second dose is given three weeks after the first dose, with the third dose given after eight weeks have passed since the second dose.

Schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-800-815-5485.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.