College students who get COVID-19 vaccine at Meijer pharmacies can get $10 coupon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer will give college students an extra incentive to get their COVID-19 vaccine with a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process.

The retailer announced the incentive Monday, as an increasing number of colleges and universities set COVID-19 vaccination mandates for students, faculty and staff.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step. Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

The $10 incentive program goes into effect Monday and will run through Sept. 30.

To take advantage of the offer, college students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy.

Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

Meijer says its pharmacies have seen an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations recently, with a nearly 20% increase in vaccines administered during the past three weeks.

“We are highly encouraged by the continued commitment of those in the communities we serve to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them,” said Jackie Morse, Meijer’s vice president of pharmacy.

Back in late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics.

As of Monday, the retailer has administered more than 1.7 million doses.

All eligible individuals – including those ages 12 to 17 with a parent or guardian – may get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Those interested can walk into any Meijer pharmacy or register to get an appointment by texting COVID to 75049.

