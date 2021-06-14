Watch

Cherry Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Juneteenth event this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cherry Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations during The Black Impact Collaborative Juneteenth Celebration this upcoming Saturday.

It’ll be held from 3-7 p.m. at Calder Plaza and Cherry Health will be offering gift cards for those who get vaccinated, a news release said Monday.

Community members interested in getting vaccinated should call Cherry Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 616-956-8347 to register for an appointment.

Those calling to set up an appointment should mention that they would like to be vaccinated at the Juneteenth event. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted and registered onsite for those who do not schedule ahead of time.

Everyone will be given a second-dose appointment to be completed at Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center three weeks after their first dose.

