Bronson Healthcare becomes latest health system to require COVID-19 vaccine

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare will implement a COVID-19 immunization policy for its workforce, contracted personnel, students, volunteers, vendors and others who conduct business at Bronson.

Everyone covered under the new policy is expected to be vaccinated and fully protected against COVID-19 by Dec. 1, according to a news release Wednesday.

“Fully protected” means being at least two weeks out from the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We firmly believe this is the right thing to do,” the health care system said in a message distributed Wednesday. “People look to those of us in healthcare to be role models, to know the science and to bust the myths about the vaccine so that they feel confident about getting vaccinated and confident in their personal safety when they come to Bronson for care.”

Read the full message here: