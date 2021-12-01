Bronson Healthcare: 92% of employees met COVID-19 vaccine requirement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — About 92% of Bronson Healthcare employees were in compliance with the health system’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement as of Tuesday.

Of the remaining 8% of employees who haven’t yet the minimum requirement, many are in the process and have 45 days – until Jan. 15 – to come into compliance, according to a statement Wednesday.

“We are very appreciative of every person in our organization and in our local communities who is taking steps to protect themselves and others from this highly contagious disease,” the statement said. “Please continue to wear a mask indoors and social distance as well as get your COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot. It’s the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent more people from becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalization.”

